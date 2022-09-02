County Carlow Culture & Creativity Strategy - Have your say!
Carlow County Council is undertaking a review of its County Carlow Culture & Creativity Strategy 2018-2022 with a view to developing a new strategy for 2023 – 2027.
As part of the consultation, the public are invited to give feedback on their experience of the Creative Ireland Carlow programme to date, to help gain a better understanding of what has worked well, what could be done differently, any opportunities that should considered and how the work should be prioritised over the next five years.
The deadline for completion of the survey is Sunday September 18, 2022.
Have your say on the link below:
https://consult.carlow.ie/en/content/have-your-say-our-new-culture-and-creativity-strategy-county-carlow
