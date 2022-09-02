Housing for All has delivered for Carlow over last 12 months, says Minister

Housing for All has delivered for Carlow over last 12 months
One year on from its introduction, the Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, has marked the first 12 months of the Government’s ambitious Housing for All plan, citing the progress made in delivering housing for Carlow.
Marking the anniversary, Minister Noonan said:
“When we launched Housing for All our aim was that everyone should have access to a home to purchase or rent at an affordable price, built to a high standard and in the right place.
“We backed that with a guaranteed over €4 billion a year in housing investment and a series of actions to deliver 300,000 new homes by 2030, including 90,000 social homes and 54,000 affordable homes.
“While there’s a lot of work still to do, we can see already, after the first 12 months that the plan is working in Carlow and across the country.”
Among the measures and impacts in Carlow arising from Housing for All are:
Other key measures delivered through Housing for All that benefit the people Carlow include:
Commenting on the role of local authorities in delivering housing in Carlow, Minister Noonan said:
“Carlow County Council is playing a central role in delivering housing in the county.
“Over the past 12 months the Government has provided resources and funding to the council to help it deliver for people in Carlow. We’ve recently issued guidelines to Carlow County Council on the making of their county development plan to ensure it takes into account projected housing need so that sufficient new homes can be built in key areas of housing demand.
“We have also streamlined the processes for the procurement of social housing.”
Minister Noonan also commented on progress made in putting sustainability at the heart of housing:
“Compact growth has to be at the heart of housing provision and planning.
“Higher population densities will have upshots such as minimal transport demand and shorter travel distances. Since Housing for All was launched, we have made progress in developing legislation to introduce Land Value Sharing and a new concept, Urban Development Zones.
“These are key reforms in land management and planning, which will result in compact growth and curbs on land speculation.”
