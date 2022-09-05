Search

05 Sept 2022

'Have your say' on the new proposed Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme in Carlow

'Have your say' on the new proposed Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme in Carlow

Submissions and observations can be made from today, Monday September 5

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

05 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

The Active Travel Department is inviting members of the public in Carlow to have your say!

Submissions and observations on the proposed Tullow Road Pedestrian & Cycle Scheme may be made from today, Monday September 5 to Wednesday October 5 online on Carlow County Council's Consultation Portal where you can view plans and particulars of the proposed scheme.

Proposed Development

As part of its 2022 Active Travel Program of works, Carlow County Council’s Roads Department, in conjunction with the National Transportation Authority (NTA), proposes to develop new pedestrian / cycling facilities in the Tullow Road area of Carlow Town, serving the residential areas of John Sweeney Park, Silver Pines, Burrin Manor, The Laurels, Willow Park, Carrigbrook etc. extending from the previously completed sections of cycling infrastructure, to link up with the River Burrin Walk and Cycle Track.

The project will also provide a permeability link to the Cherrymount Drive area.

Carlow female entrepreneurs urge others to apply for programme to support new rural businesses 


 
The proposed development will consist of:

  • Site clearance of existing road verge
  • Construction of 1515m of 2m wide Cycle Lanes
  • Construction of 415m of Combined Footpath & Cycle Track
  • Provision of 385m Shared Surface roadway
  • Upgrading of 1350m of Footpaths
  • Construction of New Roundabout
  • Installation of associated signage and road markings as necessary.
  • New public lighting, road signage, road markings and landscaping in the vicinity of the works will also enhance and improve the existing streetscape at the works location with no negative long term impact on the landscape and visual amenity of the area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media