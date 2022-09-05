Search

05 Sept 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday September 5, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

05 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

The late Bridie Ryan (née McAssey)

The death has occurred of Bridie RYAN (née McAssey) of Carlow Town, Carlow / Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Bridie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on September 5, 2022 at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Terry, much loved mother of John, Margaret, Rosaleen, Caroline, Declan and the late Breda and cherished sister of Mary.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister, brother-in-law, niece, nephew, relatives and friends.

May Bridie Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Wednesday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.30am to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by funeral to Newlands Cross Crematorium for cremation at 1pm.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Éist.

The late Kathleen (Misses) Purcell (née Purcell)

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Misses) Purcell (née Purcell) of 37 Glenside Road, Dunmurray, Belfast, Antrim / Tullow, Carlow.

Kathleen passed away on September 3, 2022, peacefully.

Beloved wife of James (Nin) Purcell and adored mother of Eileen and Gerry. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Ray, sisters Own, Bridget, Dolly and Mary, brothers Kevin, Paddy, Smicker, Joe, Tommy, Jimmy, Ned, Martin, Norman, Hugh and Francis, her aunt Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends. Pre-deceased by her brothers Felix (Day Day) & William (Fitzer).

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 11am followed by removal to Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for Reception prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow.

Mass will be streamed on Tullow Parish webcam.

The late Margaret Mulcahey (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Margaret Mulcahy (née O'Neill) of Ballon, Carlow / Newmarket, Cork.

Margaret passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on September 4, 2022.

Margaret, beloved wife of David and much loved mother of Elaine & Maireád. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, sons-in-law Padraic & Martin, grandchildren David, Eamon, Niamh & Ciara, brothers Pat & Conor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Margaret's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home Island Road, Newmarket, Co. Cork, on Tuesday from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in Saint Mary's Church, Newmarket, at 11am. Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Wednesday from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass in Saint Peter & Paul's Church, Ballon, on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

Margaret's Funeral Mass in Ballon can be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

