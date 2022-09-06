Search

06 Sept 2022

Application forms now open to become Carlow's Sport Ambassador

Application forms now open to become Carlow's Sport Ambassador

The closing date for applications is Friday September 30, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

06 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

The Carlow Sports Ambassador Award, an elite athlete support bursary, is a joint initiative between Carlow County Council & Carlow Sports Partnership (CSP).  

CSP is funded by Sport Ireland and operates within the Community Section of Carlow County Council.

The purpose of this elite athlete bursary is to support emerging talent and to provide recognition to individuals who are working towards the highest levels of success in their chosen sport.

For the 2022-23 Ambassador programme there are two bursary amounts of €1,500 available for a female and male Ambassador.

'Powerhouse' Women in Business Network to host unmissable free event for Carlow female entrepreneurs

Deborah Foley, Coordinator of Carlow Sports Partnership, states:

"The recipients of this award will act as an ambassador for sport in Carlow, promoting active lifestyles and providing inspiration through their achievements. We are delighted to continue the Sports Ambassador Award and put a spot light on the exceptional sporting talent that Carlow plays host to."

Applications will be assessed based on their current level of participation in sport, endorsement from their governing body of sport and a personal statement from the applicants demonstrating how they would promote sport and healthy lifestyles and act as an ambassador for sport in their home county.  

The Carlow Sports Partnership Advisory Committee will assess all applications and come to a decision.

The closing date for applications is Friday September 30, 2022.

Former recipients of the Carlow Sports Partnership Sports Ambassador Awards are Clíodhna Nolan, Tom Daly, Mollie Scott & Marcus Lawlor.

Click here to fill out the application

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media