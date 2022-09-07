Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday September 7, 2022
The late Eileen Tobin
The death has occurred of Eileen Tobin of Kilree, Bagenalstown, Carlow.
Eileen passed away on September 6 2022, peacefully, in St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband John, sons baby Michael and Martin.
Sadly missed by her loving family Margaret, Denis, Thomas, Johnny, Noel, Mary, Pau, Pat, Michael and Joe, sister Betty, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Eileen's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.
Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown today Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm. Removal from her home on Friday morning arriving at St. Andrew's Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption.
House Private Please.
