One year, 100s of hours and tonnes of rubbish later Clean Carlow is celebrating its first-year anniversary.

The group is the result of 2 coincidental Facebook posts From Flora Baes Da Conceicao and David Rea, seeking volunteers to help keep Carlow clean. The first group formed on September 11, 2021, at The Liberty Tree in Carlow Town and has gone from

strength to strength since then.

Ahead of their First Anniversary outing this Saturday September 10, Ms Baes da Conceicao had this to say:

‘The support from the community has been incredible, people from all backgrounds, young and old meet every second Saturday to remove litter from our streets. It has become a hub of community spirit and has been warmly received by locals. People will often thank us as we go about our work and some have even stopped what they are doing in that moment to get stuck in and help us with an area’

Flora added ‘We have to acknowledge the work of our Council workers who work every day to keep our streets clean and the Carlow Environmental Dept. who provide equipment and very importantly collect the bags of rubbish at the end of the day.

Thanks also are due to a number of Local businesses who have provided additional equipment and hi viz vests etc. we are most grateful for their support. The biggest ‘Thank You’ however is due to our volunteers who come out in all weathers week after week to make sure Carlow is looking its best’

People interested in getting involved can join the Facebook page by searching @CleanCarlow. The group will meet at 10am this Saturday September 10 at the Town Hall Car park to mark their first anniversary, they will then meet every second Saturday after that.

All are welcome to join, pickers, bags and vests are provided.