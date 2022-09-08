Search

09 Sept 2022

Louis Tomlinson hints at One Direction reunion

Louis Tomlinson hints at One Direction reunion

The boy band – consisting of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Tomlinson – were formed on The X Factor 2010 and went on to become one of the biggest pop groups in the world.

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

Louis Tomlinson hopes One Direction will reunite for a big event.

The boy band – consisting of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Tomlinson – were formed on The X Factor 2010 and went on to become one of the biggest pop groups in the world.

After five albums and four world tours, One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, with its members going on to pursue solo music careers.

Discussing whether a band reunion could be on the cards, Tomlinson told ITV’s Lorraine: “One day. There’s a lot of moving parts but it would be a shame if we didn’t.”

When host Lorraine Kelly suggested they could all come together for a big event or an important cause, the 30-year-old agreed, adding: “I hope so”.

Tomlinson’s second album, Faith In The Future, will be released in November and follows his recently released single Bigger Than Me.

Carlow schools encouraged to sign up for Ireland's largest enterprise programme

16 Carlow artists awarded grants through 'once-in-a-generation' Arts Pilot Scheme

Bandmate Styles has also enjoyed success as a solo artist, with his third studio album, Harry’s House, in the running for the Mercury Prize, which will be announced on Thursday evening.

This week, the 28-year-old also attended the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

Reflecting on his time in the band, Tomlinson said: “It’s easier to see now from the outside looking in, definitely.

“It was a crazy, crazy time. (It was) amazing to be able to go through it with other people. It would have been quite scary to go through that experience on your own at that age.”

He admitted there was an “element of trial and error” with his 2020 debut solo album, Walls, as he found his feet outside the group.

“Obviously coming out of a band the size of One Direction, it takes time to find yourself, musically, but I really think I’ve found it on this album and this single”, he added.

The singer said he made a conscious decision with his record to make it more optimistic.

He said: “On my first record, there was a weight to it emotionally, which I think was right for the time, but I just wanted to break loose from that now and be optimistic.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media