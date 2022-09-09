Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault incident at Electric Picnic

The assault occurred sometime between 10pm - 12 midnight in the Today FM Sound Garden
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident of assault that occurred at Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbally, Co. Laois, on Friday September 2, 2022.
The assault occurred sometime between 10pm - 12 midnight in the Today FM Sound Garden, during a set by DJ Jamie Maguire. The assault is alleged to have happened during the last song of this set.
One man aged in his 30s was taken to Tullamore Hospital and was later transferred to St James’s Hospital, Dublin to be treated for non-life threatening but serious injuries.
