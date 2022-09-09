Search

09 Sept 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday September 9, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday September 9, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday September 9, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

09 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

The late Ann Quinn (née Gahan)

The death has occurred of Ann Quinn (née Gahan) of Tallaght, Dublin / Carlow.

Ann passed away on September 7, 2022 peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her husband Noel.

Loving mam to Aisling, Peter and the late Noelle and David. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Margaret and Bridget, brothers Dan, George, Michael, Davy and Paddy, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village, on Friday (September 9) from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Saturday (September 10) to St Martin de Porres Church, Aylesbury, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.

Irish variable mortgage holders facing higher repayments after highest ever rate increase

People in Carlow urged to take on a hill for Jack and Jill this October

The late Jenny Gaffney (née O'Toole)

The death has occurred of Jenny Gaffney (née O'Toole) of Clontarf, Dublin / Tullow, Carlow / Wexford.

Jenny passed away on September 7, 2022, in her 102nd year, peacefully after a short illness in Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jim and very sadly missed by her beloved children Michael, Miriam, Bryan and Niall, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her sister Annie, sister-in-law Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Beaumont Hospital particularly all in the Coronary Care Unit.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral on Monday, September 12, at St Gabriel's Church, Dollymount, Clontarf, arriving 11.15am for Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed via the following link

https://www.stgabrielsparish.ie/parish-webcam

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media