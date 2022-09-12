Search

12 Sept 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday September 12, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday September 12, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

12 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

The late Pat (Patrick) McGrath

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) McGrath of Coolmanagh, Hacketstown, Carlow.

Pat passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Tallaght Hospital on September 10, 2022; predeceased by his parents Annie and Paddy McGrath, The Green, Hacketstown and sister Peg (Australia).

Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Celine and Emma, sons-in-law Francis and Sean. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Aaron, Cian, Conall, Freya and Ryan, his sister Carmel , sisters-in-law Sheila, Ann and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law Patrick, Willie, Michael O’ Toole and Michael Byrne, his nieces, nephews, cousins and his many neighbours and friends.

May Pat rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Monday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Home private thereafter please.

Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown on Tuesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Hacketstown Cemetery.

Pat’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie

House private please.

The late Eileen McDonagh (née Smithers)

The death has occurred of Eileen McDonagh (née Smithers) of Ballykeenan, Myshall, Carlow.

Eileen passed away on September 11, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny.

Eileen, beloved wife of the late Coalie and much loved mother of Jimmy, Pat, Mary, John, Colm, Helena, Clare & Ollie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, sisters Anna & twin Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours & friends.

May Eileen's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Tuesday from 2pm, removal at 6.30pm (via her home) to the Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall, for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.

Eileen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoO_Fc63svs

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

The late John Byrne

The death has occurred of John Byrne of 10 The Green, Hacketstown, Carlow.

John Byrne passed away on September 12, 2022, peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his son Johnny.

Beloved husband of Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter Madeline, son-in-law Denis, grandchildren Kevin and Conor, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, with removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Hacketstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery.

 

