'Change a life' - Tusla launches urgent national Foster Care Recruitment appeal in Carlow

Tusla - Child and Family Agency today (Monday September 12) launches a Fostering Recruitment Campaign in Carlow and across Ireland. The aim of the campaign is to recruit new foster carers to meet the growing demand for placements, as a result of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, and the impact of Covid-19 in communities across Ireland.

Ireland is a world leader in foster care, and across Ireland 3,991 foster carers currently open their homes to 5,248 (Data as of Q1 2022) children.

In 2021, 219 new foster carers joined Tusla, and 592 children entered foster care for the first time. However, this is figure falls far short of the current need for foster care placements.

Speaking about the campaign, Patricia Finlay, Regional Chief Officer, Dublin Mid Leinster and National Lead for Fostering, Tusla said:

“Every year, hundreds of children and young people come into care, which means the need for new foster families continues to increase. This year more than ever, due to the current humanitarian crisis and the impact of Covid-19 on our communities, Tusla urgently requires more carers.

“There are many types of foster care such as, short-term, long-term, emergency placements, respite fostering, and other supports for young people who need them. This means there is a choice of ways to foster, so you'll be able to find something that suits your skills, life stage and family dynamic best.”

Tusla foster carers provide a safe, secure and stable home environment for the most vulnerable in our society. Foster carers are a core part of ensuring children who need foster care are cared for in a loving, home environment.

It can take just one adult to contribute to a child’s wellbeing and happiness. Change a life. Become a foster carer.

To find out more about becoming a foster carer, see fostering.ie, call freephone 1800 226 771, email tusla.fostering@tusla.ie or join one of two online information sessions September 21 and 22.

