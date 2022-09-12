Gardaí investigating after tools stolen from car in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the theft of tools from a car in Woodgrove, Tullow Road on Friday.
The Makita Router and Makita saw were taken from the black Opel Mokka after the front passenger window was broken between 1am and 11am.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious persons in the area is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.
