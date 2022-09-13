CARLOW WEATHER: Dry and cloudy today with temperatures hitting 19 degrees
Today will be dry. Cloudy to start in parts, becoming sunny. Light northeast winds, a little breezier in the south. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.
Tonight will be dry. Clear at first with some mist or fog patches forming. Turning cloudier towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.
Today will be dry & sunny, although this morning will be cloudy in the north. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 13, 2022
Light north to northeast winds, moderate winds in the south.
Highs of 15 to 19°C. ️ pic.twitter.com/XUA9VQ6TcY
Pollen Forecast
Low on Tuesday and Wednesday.
