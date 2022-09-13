Search

13 Sept 2022

Property owners in Carlow get opportunity to share huge sum for streetscape enhancements

Cllr. Arthur Mc Donald , Cathaoirleach of Bagenalstown MD , Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council & Seamus Doran , Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise

The community of Bagenalstown has the opportunity to share in  €100,000 worth of financial support for the upgrade and enhancement of shopfronts and street facades with grants of up to €8,000 available per premises for quick win projects with the new Colour Carlow – Streetscape Enhancement Scheme being supported by central government under the Our Rural Future Strategy.

Our Rural Future is the Government’s five-year strategy to revitalise rural Ireland and includes a commitment to upgrade and enhance shopfronts and street facades in our rural towns and villages.

This activity will be funded by the Department of Rural & Community Development (DRCD) through this 2022/2023 Streetscape Enhancement Measure. This is an additional Measure introduced as part of the Town & Village Renewal Scheme. €7 million is being made available under this Measure.

Improving the visual appearance of our urban streetscapes increases pride and confidence in our home towns and villages, making them more attractive places to live, work and do business.

Speaking about the scheme, Seamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise, said:

“Carlow County Council is delighted to roll out this scheme and work in partnership with the Department to support regeneration in rural locations of County Carlow.  

Concluding, explaining the application process, Seamus said:

“Grants of up to 100% or €8,000 per premises can be provided under this scheme and now is the time to avail of this opportunity and this year properties have until August 2023 to complete the works if approved. We will support the community in Bagenalstown in whatever way we can to ensure it gets its full allocation under this scheme.”

The closing date for applications is Friday September 30, 2022 and applications can be done HERE.

Queries on the scheme to Pierce Kavanagh, Economic Development Officer, on 059 9129 783 or via e-mail to enterprise@carlowcoco.ie.

