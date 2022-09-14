Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday September 14, 2022
The late Linda O'Shea (née Blackery)
The death has occurred of Linda O'Shea (née Blackery) of ''Johmar'', Ballyhade, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow.
Linda passed away on September 12, 2022. Suddenly at her home.
Adored and cherished wife of Pat, much loved Mom of Tracy, Lesley, Nicola, Sharon and RuarÍ, Nanny to Adam, Rebecca, Craig, Andrew, Simon, Daniel and Eve, Great Nanny to Alex, Isabelle and Charlotte, mother-in-law of Vinny, Pat B., Justine and Pat W.
Linda will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, Rebecca's partner Paddy, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May Linda Rest In Peace
Funeral arrangements later on RIP.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.