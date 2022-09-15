Expert electrician from Carlow reaches final of National Trade Award

Gary O’Neill, an expert Electrician from Tullow, Co. Carlow, is one step away from being crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022, after reaching the final, along with nine skilled trade professionals.

Gary (30), who has ten years of experience in the sector, has been chosen to face a panel of industry experts at the national final at Screwfix LIVE (23rd September) thanks to his expertise, drive, and determination to go above and beyond for their customers.

The panel includes representatives from the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting, and Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2021 winner, Dan Lloyd.

He will have the chance to highlight their skills and dedication to the future of the trade, with the goal of joining Screwfix Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame. One individual will be crowned the champion of the trade and receive a career boosting €20,000 prize package made up of tech, tools, and training.

Gary O’Neill from O’Neill Electrical, said: “The award is almost in touching distance now and being one step closer to the final is exciting, and a bit nerve-wracking.”

“I’ve dedicated myself to the trade for ten years and working alongside my father has been an incredible place to learn and grow. Over the coming years, I plan to continue to grow the business and be a proactive member of the trade, investing in sustainable energies and taking on apprentices to pass on my knowledge.

“Winning the competition will help me take the next step in my career, helping me to achieve my goals.”

Jack Wallace, Screwfix marketing director, said:

“Our annual award looks to reward the best tradespeople across the UK and Ireland. In telling their stories, we want to shine a light on the trade and the skilled work carried out by professionals, day in, day out. Through this award we also hope to inspire others to start a career in the trade and to champion the industry.

“Good luck to our top 10!”

To find out more about the finalists and the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022 award please visit screwfix.com/stt.