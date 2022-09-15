Over 500 admitted patients wait for beds at Irish hospitals - INMO

Over 500 admitted patients are waiting for beds at Irish hospitals this morning (September 15).
According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's (INMO) Trolley Watch, 439 patients are waiting in emergency departments nationwide while 77 are in wards elsewhere.
Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today by a large margin, with 80 patients waiting for a free bed, followed by 57 at University Hospital Galway.
Forty eight people are waiting in the emergency department and in wards at Sligo University Hospital, while 45 wait at University Hospital Limerick.
Seven hospitals are free from any overcrowding today, including Beaumont, Connolly, National Children's Hospital Tallaght, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, Portiuncula Hospital, and University Hospital Waterford.
Just one person is waiting for a bed at both Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise and Mid-Western Regional Hospital Ennis, with two at Nenagh General Hospital.
