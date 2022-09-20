Gardaí appeal for information after woman was mugged in Carlow

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.
Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information in relation to an incident where personal items were taken from a woman on Brown St on Friday 16. The woman was tripped from behind by two men.
Her ear-pods and a quantity of cash were taken.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.
The driver’s side window of the car was broken between 7.30pm and 9.45pm and a purse was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.