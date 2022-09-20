Search

20 Sept 2022

Gardaí appeal for information after woman was mugged in Carlow

Gardaí appeal for information after woman was mugged in Carlow

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

20 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information in relation to an incident where personal items were taken from a woman on Brown St on Friday 16. The woman was tripped from behind by two men.

Her ear-pods and a quantity of cash were taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.

Agricultural Minister aware farmers in Carlow are 'struggling'



Gardaí in Carlow are also appealing for information after the window of a car was smashed while parked outside Dr Cullen Park on Saturday evening.

The driver’s side window of the car was broken between 7.30pm and 9.45pm and a purse was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media