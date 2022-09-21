Search

21 Sept 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday September 21, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

21 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Doyle

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Doyle of Burrindale, Pollerton, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Betty passed away peacefully on September 19, 2022, in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Betty will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Bridget (Billie), special friend Phil, The Corcoran Family, Gurteengrove, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews,especially Aidan and and his wife LIz, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry (eircode: R93 E5N7) on Wednesday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Reception Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Betty's Funeral Mass on Thursday can be viewed on the following link:

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family Flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to: The Sacred Heart Hospital.

Betty's family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff at Clayton Medical Practice, Carlow, to Betty's Homecare Team and to all the staff at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

News

