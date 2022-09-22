Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board launches new Strategy Statement

Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (KCETB) has launched its Strategy Statement 2022-2026, which will guide its work for the next five years.

This is the second strategy since the establishment of KCETB in 2013 as a leading provider of education and training in the south east. KCETB enables 15,000 annual learners to reach their potential by offering a series of education pathways in schools, colleges, training centres and community settings.

It manages and operates 13 post-primary schools, two colleges of further education and training, an extensive range of adult and community education services across Kilkenny and Carlow, the co-ordination of youth services, and the promotion of music education through Music Generation. KCETB employs 1,377 people and operates an annual budget of over €80million.

The Strategy Statement 2022-2026 was informed by an extensive internal and external consultation process to reflect on the organisation’s mission and vision and to identify themes and goals to chart KCETB’s direction over the next five years.

The strategy is set out under five over-arching themes:

Teaching, Learning and Quality Standards

Building Influence

Driving Impact; Our People and Our Team

Our Organisation

Partnership and Innovation.

Under each of the themes, a series of high-level strategic objectives are proposed, as well as associated strategic actions. KCETB will report on the implementation and progress of the Strategy Statement 2022-2026 through its Service Plan and Annual Report.

KCETB Chief Executive Eileen Curtis commented:

“As an organisation, we are fully committed to the delivery of our strategy and to focusing our work on its strategic intent. Our objective is to continue to deliver better education, training and support services for our students, and for our communities, across Kilkenny and Carlow over the next five years”.

“The themes, goals and objectives outlined in this Strategy Statement establish a framework through which KCETB can evaluate is future success. As a learning organisation, we are committed to achieving high-quality learning outcomes for our students.

“This year, we introduced a new tagline – Flourish through learning with KCETB – which reflects our core belief that learning has the power to change lives and build communities”, added Eileen Curtis.

Commenting on the launch of the strategy, Cllr Peter “Chap” Cleere, who is chairperson of KCETB said:

“An effective, comprehensive learning organisation like KCETB is of vital importance to the students and the communities it serves. I commend KCTB for this forward-looking strategy, which sets out ambitious objectives and leadership goals in a time of change for the wider education sector.”

KCETB’s Strategy Statement 2022-20265 is available to read and download from www.kcetb.ie and on request by emailing info@kcetb.ie