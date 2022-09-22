Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday September 22, 2022
The late Mary (May) Fox (née Moore)
The death has occurred of Mary (May) Fox (née Moore) of Blackfort, Newport Road, Castlebar, Mayo / Tullow, Carlow.
Mary passed away peacefully on September 21 2022, in her 93rd year, at the Fern Dean Nursing Home, Blackrock.
Beloved wife of the late Dan and dear mother of the late Nicholas. Deeply regretted by her son Peter (Birr), daughter Elizabeth (Dixon, Killiney), daughter-in-law Patsy, son-in-law Barry and treasured grandchildren Aislinn, Luke, Isobel, John and Grace, brother Fr Eddie, sister Rita, (Kearney), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace Mary
Remains reposing at Coady’s Funeral Home, Castlebar, this Saturday from 11.30am with removal at 1pm to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar, for funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Mary will be laid to rest afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery.
House private, by request.
Mary’s funeral Mass will be streamed live at http://www.churchtv.ie/castlebar or listened to in Castlebar on the Parish Radio Channel 105.3FM
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.