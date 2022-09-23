Right to paid leave for victims of domestic violence welcomed in Carlow

Ireland is one of the first countries in Europe to introduce a right to paid leave for victims of domestic violence
Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O'Connor has welcomed the publication of the Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2022, which will introduce a range of measures to improve family-friendly work practices and support women in the work force.
The Bill will see the introduction of paid leave for victims of domestic violence. Once enacted, those who are suffering or at risk of domestic violence will be entitled to five days of paid leave per year.
The Government will also put in place supports for employers to assist them in developing domestic violence workplace policies and to better support employees experiencing domestic violence.
In addition to measures on domestic violence, the Bill contains three key measures to support families and carers, namely:
Welcoming this news, Deputy Murnane O'Connor said:
"Fianna Fáil in Government is committed to ensuring that every child gets the best start in life, and supporting all parents to spend more time with their children in those precious early years is a big part of that.
“Through a wide-ranging suite of measures, it will provide additional flexibility to ensure that parents and carers can be supported to balance their working and family lives.
“Importantly, the Bill will also provide significant assistance to those who are suffering domestic, sexual or gender-based violence. The Government has always prioritised the issue of domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence, and Ireland will now become one of the first countries in Europe to introduce a right to paid leave for victims of domestic violence.”
The Government also approved the Domestic Violence Leave Report which includes recommendations on how best to support employees experiencing domestic abuse.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.