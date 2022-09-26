ALERT: Water mains to be turned off in parts of Carlow today
Due to essential watermain repair works, the water serving Highfield Estate on the Dublin road may need to be turned off from 10 am to 5pm, today September 26, 2022.
For enquiries, please contact the Irish Water customer care phone line on 1800 278 278
