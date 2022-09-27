Carlow motorists urged to slow down as 113 road deaths confirmed so far this year

The Garda appeal comes as 113 people are revealed to have died on Irish roads so far this year
Motorists in Carlow and across Ireland are being urged to slow down and stay safe when driving.
In a statement released on social media yesterday (Monday September 26), Gardaí urged all road users to "please stay safe when driving".
They stated: "Don't become another statistic."
According to Garda statistics, pedestrians accounted for 20 deaths, with 49 drivers, 17 passengers, 1 e-scooter driver/passenger, 20 motorcyclists, 5 pedal cyclists, and 1 pillion passenger/other.
The figures for 2022 mark an increase on the same time period in both 2021 and 2020.
There have been 113 deaths on our roads so far this year.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 26, 2022
Don't become another statistic.#SlowDown #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/IxFQ6Ou0DD
