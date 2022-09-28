‘Significant’ childcare cost and education measures as part of Budget 2023 welcomed in Carlow
Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, and party spokesperson for children, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed several significant measures relating to childcare costs and education as part of Budget 2023 announced this week.
Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented, “As part of this budget there will be a 25 percent reduction in childcare fees per week worth up to €2100 per year.”
The Carlow TD continued: An extra 686 SEN Teachers and extra 1,194 special needs assistants is hugely significant also. As a Government, we must continue to put additional resources in place for Special Education to ensure support for all our school children.”
Deputy Murnane O’Connor added: “I specifically welcome the further reduction in the pupil-teacher ratio at primary school level from 24:1 to 23:1 - this is the third decrease in a row.
“Minister for Education and party colleague Norma Foley has secured €47 million to make school books free for all primary school children on a permanent basis effective from next September. These measures are very welcome.”
