Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday September 29, 2022
The late David May
The death has occurred of David May of 16 Burrin Manor, Tullow Rd., Carlow Town, Carlow.
David passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on September 28, 2022, at his home.
Beloved husband of Lynn, much loved father of Scott, Connor and Caitlin, adored grandfather of Holly, Abbie, Bella and Callum, cherished brother of Diana, Lesley, Kelly, Alan and Shane, and son of the late Leslie and Kathleen.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, Connor’s partner Rachel, Scott’s partner Charlene, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May David Rest In Peace
Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 4pm on Friday, September 30, concluding with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.
David’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Askea Parish website
https://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.