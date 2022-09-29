Search

29 Sept 2022

Children in Carlow with special needs ‘left in limbo’ over assessment delays, TD warns

Children in Carlow with special needs ‘left in limbo’ over assessment delays, TD warns

Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said youngsters have been “left in limbo” by long delays in being assessed.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Children in Carlow and across Ireland with special needs have been failed by the State, the Dail has heard.

Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said youngsters have been “left in limbo” by long delays in being assessed.

He said there are 17,000 children waiting on initial contact with a children’s disability team and 2,500 awaiting or overdue an assessment of needs.

“The situation is dire and it is continuing to get worse year after year under your Government,” he said, addressing the Tanaiste.

“The number of these assessments carried out by the HSE has plummeted.

“Thousands of children have been failed by the state, left in limbo while they wait for care that they’re entitled.

Great Pink Run: Oncology nurse Natalie Moore from Carlow shares her inspiring story with cancer

When Natalie Moore told friends that she had found a lump, all of them advised her to get it checked straight away. She spoke to Lili Lonergan ahead of this year’s Great Pink Run

Carlow GAA stories to feature in second 'Grassroots' book

“Your ministers were out this week with announcements in the budget that sound impressive on the glossy surface.

“But when you scratch beneath the budgetary spin, it is clear that you haven’t responded adequately to the situation.

“The vast majority of money that you announced this week is to stand still, not speed up the delivery of assessments or the badly needed services that should follow these assessments.

“Your own disability capacity review made it clear the levels of funding that were required to meet the needs of children and adults across the state.

“You provided a fraction of what was required, and in doing so Tanaiste, once again – just like last year, and the year before – you will fail the children and many others like them.”

In response, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the system where children have to undergo an assessment of need before being given the therapies they require must be revisited.

He said there are a “lot of delays” in assessments and fixing the matter is not just about funding.

Mr Varadkar said: “We’ve seen a huge increase in spending on health and disability in recent years. But money doesn’t just solve problems.

“You need to recruit and retain staff, which is a challenge here and everywhere around the world at the moment.

“And also you need to be able to make sure that your systems work well. And I think perhaps we need to consider a change of approach here.

“The system we have at the moment, which is you wait for your assessment of need before you get the interventions, perhaps isn’t the best one.

“Where it is obvious that a child needs a particular intervention or a particular therapy, why don’t we just provide that straightaway?

“I think we need to provide additional resources, which is happening, additional staff, which is a challenge, but perhaps you also need to look at the system, the approach that we’ve taken to date and whether that could be improved.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media