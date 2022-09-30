Carlow the key to Columban Way Cross-Border walking routes 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD and Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcom Noonan TD have announced the 25 successful projects awarded funding under the Shared Island Local Authority Development Funding Scheme.

Carlow is among the recipients, with €250,000 in funding awarded to Carlow County Council in its role as project lead for the proposed All-Ireland Columban Way.

It will develop a feasibility study alongside project partners Fermanagh and Omagh District Council; Newry Mourne and Down District Council; Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council; Wexford, Laois, Kildare and Meath Councils.

The feasibility study will scope the development and economic return of a fully connected Columban Way walking route, traversing North and South. The concept route is based on a pilgrim route connected to the life of St. Columbanus.

More than €4.3m has been allocated to 15 lead Local Authorities in the South, working in partnership with 9 Councils in Northern Ireland to develop collaborative cross-border investment projects over the next 12 months.

The successful projects are spread across a range of sectors including biodiversity, tourism, decarbonisation, the circular economy, rural and urban regeneration, education, business innovation; and cultural and creative industries.



The scheme, which is funded by the Shared Island Fund and managed by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, enables Local Authorities North and South to progress feasibility and development work on new joint investment projects which deliver local and regional development goals.



Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD said:

“I am delighted to announce the 25 successful projects which have been awarded funding under the Shared Island Local Authority Funding Scheme. I am not only struck by the diverse range of projects which have come through the process, I am particularly pleased to see such a significant geographic spread across the island.



“Local Authorities in the border region have long-standing partnerships with their Northern counterparts, which I hope will be further enhanced through schemes such as this, and it’s important that there are also newer partnerships such as the projects involving Waterford and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Kerry, Cork, Donegal and Ards and North Down Borough Council that can contribute to the Shared Island vision of communities North and South working together on shared opportunities.”

Carlow Co Council are delighted to be lead partner for the All-Ireland Columban Way Feasibility Study under the Shared Island Local Authority Development Funding Scheme announced today.@abcb_council @fermanaghomagh @nmdcouncil @wexfordcoco @LaoisCouncil @KildareCoCo @meathcoco https://t.co/OcNVABV3s4 — CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) September 29, 2022

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Malcolm Noonan welcomed the announcement.

He said: “This is an exciting time for the Local Authorities which have been awarded funding under the Shared Island Local Authority Funding Scheme.



“It’s the first step in a process, which will see them develop concrete plans on strategic North-South investment projects that can make a real difference, not only in their local communities, but regionally and island-wide as well.

“Through the Government’s Shared Island Fund, and the work of the partner Local Authorities, our goal of investing for a more connected, sustainable and prosperous island is moving ahead.”

He added that he and Ministerial colleagues at the Department were delighted to see Councils across the island coming together for the initiative.

“I am very pleased to see Carlow County Council playing such a key role in the Shared Island initiative. Local Authorities have vital knowledge and experience in delivering for their communities, towns and villages.

“Through this scheme, they have identified opportunities to meet regional development goals and challenges - like climate change, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable tourism - and will now work on a pipeline of new, ambitious and collaborative projects with their Local Authority partners in Northern Ireland,” he said.



“This development funding is a central catalyst in taking existing partnerships to the next level and instigating new ones, encouraging Local Authorities, not just in the border region, but right across this island to work together for a shared future”.