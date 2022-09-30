Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday September 30, 2022

The late Clare O'Sullivan (née O'Toole)

The death has occurred of Clare O'Sullivan (née O'Toole) of Slaugar, Westport, Mayo / Tullow, Carlow.



Clare passed away on September 27, 2022. Predeceased by her son David and daughter Patricia.

Clare will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons John and Barry, grandchildren Liath, Stephen, Katie, Luke and Laura, daughter-in-law and partners Melissa, Carmel and Laura, sisters Kathleen (U.K.), Mary (Foxford), Bernadette (Dublin), brother-in-law Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Westport, on Monday, October 3rd, at 11am.

Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/westport.

Burial afterwards in Aughaval Cemetery.

The late Shay Donegan

The death has occurred of Shay Donegan of Mountneill, Rathvilly, Carlow.



Shay Donegan passed away on September 29, 2022, peacefully after a short illness at Tallaght Hospital; predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father Patrick and sister Tess.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, children Kerry, Brian, Shay and Claire, son-in-law Derek, daughters-in-law Tracy and Melissa, sisters Mary, Lily and Catherine, brothers Pat, Martin, John, Michael (Wadi), Liam, Justin and Declan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his grandchildren Sarah, Aoife, Emma, Laura, Ciara, Justin, Cormac and Sean, extended family, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Shay Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R93 CX79) on Friday from 4pm until 8pm. House private thereafter, please.

Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass, on Saturday for 11am Requiem Mass, after which he will be laid to rest in Baltinglass Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to The Irish Cancer Society.

Shay’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.baltinglassparish.ie

The late Lorna Hadden (née Siberry)



The death has occurred of Lorna Hadden (née Siberry) of The Orchards, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Lorna passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022, in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Victor who predeceased her in 1976.

Much loved mother of Colin, Myra, Avril and Helen. Sadly missed by her children, daughter-in-law Barbara, sons-in-law Richard and John. Adored grandmother of Lauren & Alastair, Kyle & Tanner, Lindsey, Nicola & Robin, and great-grandmother of Margot & Cormac; Mia & Joshua; Evan, Adam & Heidi. Lorna will be fondly remembered by her relatives and friends.

More recently, Lorna was wonderfully and tenderly cared for by the staff of Signacare Nursing Home, Killerig, Co Carlow.

Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Carlow Methodist Church, Athy Road, Carlow (Eircode R93 RW31) followed by private cremation at a later date.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

The Service will be live streamed with this link

https://youtu.be/Rh4dKSONmjA

House private, please.