CARLOW WEATHER: Damp and windy weather expected today with highs of 17 degrees
Cloudy and rather damp with occasional outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly or variable winds.
Outbreaks of rain will continue through the night. Turning quite windy as well with strengthening southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and later veering westerly. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
Cloudy & rather damp with outbreaks of rain through much of the day☁️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 4, 2022
There will be fresh to strong winds in the east & southeast for a time this morning, but light to moderate south to southwest winds for the rest of the day️
Highest afternoon temperatures of 13 to 17 C️ pic.twitter.com/MS1LzuQeaP
Pollen Forecast
Low on Tuesday and Wednesday.
