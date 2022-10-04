Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday October 4, 2022
The late Sandra Cosgrave
The death has occurred of Sandra Cosgrave of Borris, Carlow, formerly of Farnborough, UK.
Sandra died peacefully surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. Pre - deceased by her husband Tony.
Sadly missed by her loving son Brian, daughter Angela, daughter-in-law Mary, brother Rob, sisters-in-law Wendy and Jean, god daughter Maria, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Rest In Peace
Funeral Mass at 10am on Friday in The Sacred Heart Church, Borris followed by burial of ashes to join her late husband at The Sacred Heart cemetery, Borris.
