People in Carlow can now order home testing kits for sexually transmitted infections

A new online service will allow people in Carlow and across Ireland to test for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) at home for free.

Launched by the HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme (SHCPP) yesterday (October 4), people aged 17 years and older can now order an STI test kit online and it will be delivered to their home by post.

Tests are completed at home with samples posted to the laboratory in the pre-paid envelope provided.

Individuals then receive their results by text or phone, and those who require further testing and treatment are referred to participating public STI clinics, ensuring a seamless individual experience.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, called the development "one of the most important innovations in our sexual health services in recent years".

He said, "This service has already been the subject of a very successful pilot project, initially funded by the Sláintecare Integration Fund and developed by the HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme (HSCPP), which in its first five months, saw over 13,000 home testing kits being delivered.

"Since the conclusion of that pilot programme work has been ongoing on expanding this to a national service, and I was pleased to be able to secure €550,000 in funding in the recent Budget to progress this further.”

The new service is generally most suitable for individuals who do not have symptoms of an STI. Anyone who has symptoms of an STI is advised to attend an STI clinic or their GP for assessment.

Clinical Lead for Sexual Health, Professor Fiona Lyons, said: “I am delighted that a free online STI testing service is now available across Ireland. It is an important step towards increasing STI testing access and capacity. It offers greater choice to individuals, promotes self-care and overcomes many barriers to STI testing. Integrating the service with public STI clinics ensures that where necessary individuals have a seamless pathway to additional care.”

Interim Programme Lead for the HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme, Maeve O'Brien, commented, "This initiative brings us one step closer to achieving the aims of the national strategy, which sets out to improve sexual health and wellbeing and reduce negative sexual health outcomes.

"Not only will the new free home STI testing service help to identify and treat undiagnosed infection in our communities, the HSE-led campaign and promotional activity will help to raise awareness of the importance of accessing free STI testing for those who need it; and will help to normalise STI testing as being an important step in self-managing our overall health and wellbeing.”

The HSE is supporting the launch with a digital, social and outdoor campaign to promote the availability of the new service.

The Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan, also commented on the news.

He said, "I am delighted to be able to launch this new national service. It is an important step towards realising the vision of Healthy Ireland and of the National Sexual Health Strategy that everyone in Ireland experiences positive sexual health and wellbeing and has access to high quality sexual health information, education and healthcare services throughout life.

"The service allows individuals to test for STIs in the privacy of their own homes and is a further step in our ongoing policy of empowering our citizens to manage their own health, free of charge and without cost barriers, in line with the principles of Sláintecare.”

More information is available at: www.sexualwellbeing.ie