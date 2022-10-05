Search

05 Oct 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday October 5, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday October 5, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday October 5, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

05 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

The late Bernadette Hughes

The death has occurred of Bernadette Hughes formerly of Clonbrock, Crettyard, Laois / Carlow.

Bernadette passed away peacefully in Northwick Park Hospital on September 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her mother Annie, father Jim, brother Michael and sister-in-law Anne.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Anna, Margaret, Mary, Kathleen and Liz, her brother Martin, aunt Elizabeth, uncle Paddy, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Bernadette Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 7, in St. Abban’s Church, Doonane, Crettyard, Co. Laois, R93 AT86 at 12 noon, see livestream link https://laoisfuneralslive.com/8XHxXW.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Joyce (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Joyce (née Nolan) of Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Betty passed away peacefully in St Lukes Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband & best friend Paddy, March 28, 2022.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken sons & daughters Bridget (O' Neill), Kathleen, Michael, Thomas, Pauline, Patricia (Sheehy) and Dolores (Behan). Their partners Paddy, Des, Margaret, Geraldine, Des, Ned & Seamus her 15 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

May Betty's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Wednesday afternoon from 3pm to 7pm and on Thursday afternoon from 3pm to 9pm, with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm.

Removal from Funeral Home on Friday morning arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Ballinkillen for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Wear bright colours & donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society.

