Search

05 Oct 2022

Carlow customers of Ulster Bank get extra month before accounts are frozen

Carlow customers of Ulster Bank get extra month before accounts are frozen

The first customers to receive their six-month notice period are due to see that elapse this Saturday, October 8. 

Reporter:

David Power

05 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Ulster Bank has confirmed that it is extending the deadline for customers in Carlow and across Ireland whose accounts are due to become non-operational this week by an extra month. 

The bank announced its withdrawal from the Irish market in February. In April, it contacted customers to give them a six-month notice period to close their accounts.

Non-operational accounts are frozen to transactions, before closing 30 days later.

The first customers to receive their six-month notice period are due to see that elapse this Saturday, October 8. 

However, Ulster Bank has said it has taken the decision move the process of making these accounts non-operational to on or after 4 November, four weeks later than originally planned. 

Carlow takes the crown for most prepared county for electric vehicles

Carlow small businesses to become more sustainable through new upskilling programme 

The bank said the change of date will facilitate the application of the majority of the Department of Social Protection’s additional payments, announced in last week's Budget. 

Of the customers who received their first formal notification in April and May, almost two-thirds (64%) have either closed or wound down their current account or left it approaching inactive or dormant, according to Ulster Bank. 

"It is the right thing to do, to ensure that there are no unintended impacts on customers in receipt of these particular payments," Ulster Bank said in a statement.

"During this time, customers should continue to take steps to move or close their accounts," the bank said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media