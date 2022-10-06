Search

06 Oct 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: A wet and breezy weekend on the way

Today

Today will be blustery with scattered showers and occasional bright or sunny periods. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh and gusty southwest wind.

Early tonight there will be clear spells and scattered showers but overnight a band of rain, with some heavy and possibly thundery bursts, will move southwards across much of Leinster. It will be breezy and blustery with a fresh to strong and gusty southwest wind. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Friday

The rain will clear from south Leinster tomorrow morning and for the rest of the day there will be sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery.

Most areas will be dry during the evening as the showers become isolated. It will be a cool and breezy day with a moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest wind and highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Mostly dry and clear on Friday night, although a few light showers will persist near northern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with a light to moderate westerly wind.

Saturday

A drier day with sunny spells and isolated light showers. It will become cloudier during the evening and patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate south to southwest wind.

Cloud will increase across the country during Saturday night and rain will move into the west and northwest. It will become breezy too with a moderate to fresh wind developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

Sunday

Wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country. Drier and clearer conditions will follow in the northwest by evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly.

Rain will clear from the southeast early on Sunday night, followed by mostly dry and clear conditions for the rest of the night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

Monday

Largely dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

