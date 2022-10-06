Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday October 6, 2022

The late Beatrice Walsh (née Pembroke)

The death has occurred of Beatrice Walsh (née Pembroke) of Ballinard House, Lower Rossmore, Carlow / Castleisland, Kerry



Beatrice passed away on October 4, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Hermitage Clinic, Dublin.

Dearly loved wife of David (Netwatch), adored mother of Patrick, Clodagh and Christopher, and cherished only daughter of Tom and Helen Pembroke (Killarney Road, Castleisland).

Forever loved and missed by her husband, children, parents, brother Brian, brothers-in-law Joe (Kilmoyley), Tom (De Le Salle, Waterford), PJ (Cordal, Castleisland), sisters-in-law Anna, Annette O’Flaherty (Castlegregory), Carmel Costello (Causeway, Co. Kerry), aunts, uncle, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Beatrice Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow (Eircode R93H308) on Friday evening from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, Carlow (Eircode R93 WT29). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be lived streamed by clicking on this link

Beatrice's funeral Mass link

The late Rina Coogan (née Grennan)

The death has occurred of Rina Cogan (née Grennan) of Bagenalstown, Carlow.



Rina Cogan passed away peacefully at Wexford General Hospital on Monday October 3, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Richard J. (Dick) Cogan daughter Susan, sister Breda and brother Michael.

Sadly missed by her daughters, Miriam and Naomi, her son Hugh, her sister Marie son in laws Geoffrey, Will and Neil and daughter in law Donna. Will also be sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, Sean, Scott, Sara, Matthew, Ben, Dylan, Beth, Jake and Thomas.

Reposing at Spring Cross (R21 VH01) from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, October 7, 2022. Removal to St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for Mass at 11am on Saturday, 8th October 2022. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption.

House private before funeral.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland or Fight For Sight - Leading Eye Research Charity

For those unable to attend the mass, it can be viewed live on the link below

www.bagenalstownparish.ie

The late Sean O'Connor

The death has occurred of Sean O'Connor of 48 Slaney Bank View, Rathvilly, Carlow / Maynooth, Kildare

Sean passed away on October 4, 2022, peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving family; predeceased by his sister Breda.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, family John, Ann, Fiona, Yvonne and Claire, sons-in-law Stephen and Alan, John’s partner Ewelina, Yvonne’s partner David, brother Christy, sister-in-law Marie, cousins Bernadette and Kathleen, grandchildren David, Dean, Shane, Ciara, Emer and Ryan, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Sean rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements can be found on RIP.ie