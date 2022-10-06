Carlow's Sean O'Brien joins Naas RFC

The Carlow native targeted a return to his childhood club Tullow but was denied the request due to a rule disallowing recent internationals from playing junior rugby.
Former Leinster and Ireland rugby player Sean O'Brien has been signed by AIL outfit Naas RFC, according to reports.
The Carlow native targeted a return to his childhood club Tullow but was denied the request due to a rule disallowing recent internationals from playing junior rugby.
The 35-year-old, who won 56 caps for his country and was included with the Lions Tour on two occasions (2013 & 2017), announced his retirement from professional rugby earlier this year after most recently playing for London Irish.
The 'Tullow tank' will have to wait until the end of the 2023/24 season before he could potentially line out for his local team.
The competition regulations state: "All players who have played international (including 7’s), provincial, or professional rugby in any jurisdiction for the Senior full team, in the current or last 2 preceding seasons shall be ineligible to participate in any Competitions.
"This regulation does not apply to Academy contracted players who can play Under 20’s, Metro League Div 1, 2 or for any first team of a Junior Club."
