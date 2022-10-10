Calling all students in Carlow! Take part in MyEU50 competition and be in with a chance to win €2,000

Students in primary, secondary and third levels in Carlow are being challenged to get creative and mark 50 years of Ireland’s EU membership this year as part of a major new competition launched by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

An initiative of the Government of Ireland, led by the Department of Foreign Affairs and managed by European Movement Ireland, MyEU50 engages with students to share their creativity and new ideas about Ireland and Europe.

Launching the project, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said:

“The future of this country, and of the EU, lies in the hands of our youth. It is therefore fitting that, through the MyEU50 competition, they will get the opportunity to explore and express their relationship with the EU and how they want that to evolve over the next 50 years."

Minister for Education Norma Foley said: “There is so much fascinating history for students to examine across the European Union and I would encourage all of our primary and post-primary schools to register their interest for this competition.”

Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said: “As we face into the challenges of the next decades, it is our youth who stand to gain most from our continued membership of the EU. It is therefore important that they be given the opportunity to engage with the EU throughout their educational experience."

Finalists will be invited to attend an exciting ceremony in Dublin in December, where the winning submissions will be announced.

The deadline for submissions for primary and post primary students is November 11

More information can be found at www.myeu50.ie.