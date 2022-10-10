Search

10 Oct 2022

Calling all students in Carlow! Take part in MyEU50 competition and be in with a chance to win €2,000

Calling all students in Carlow! Take part in MyEU50 competition and be in with a chance to win €2,000

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

10 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Students in primary, secondary and third levels in Carlow are being challenged to get creative and mark 50 years of Ireland’s EU membership this year as part of a major new competition launched by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

An initiative of the Government of Ireland, led by the Department of Foreign Affairs and managed by European Movement Ireland, MyEU50 engages with students to share their creativity and new ideas about Ireland and Europe. 

Launching the project, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said:

“The future of this country, and of the EU, lies in the hands of our youth. It is therefore fitting that, through the MyEU50 competition, they will get the opportunity to explore and express their relationship with the EU and how they want that to evolve over the next 50 years."

Is it time to take One Step Up? Carlow adults urged to consider return to learning

Cost of food is main factor for Carlow shoppers when buying

Minister for Education Norma Foley said: “There is so much fascinating history for students to examine across the European Union and I would encourage all of our primary and post-primary schools to register their interest for this competition.”

Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said: “As we face into the challenges of the next decades, it is our youth who stand to gain most from our continued membership of the EU. It is therefore important that they be given the opportunity to engage with the EU throughout their educational experience."

Finalists will be invited to attend an exciting ceremony in Dublin in December, where the winning submissions will be announced.

The deadline for submissions for primary and post primary students is November 11

More information can be found at www.myeu50.ie.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media