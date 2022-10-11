Hewick and Shark all set to attack US Grand National

If Hewick wins the American Grand National, trainer John Joseph Hanlon laughed "It will take a long time to come home".

The Carlow trainer known as Shark was speaking to RTÉ news.

If the American dream comes true, Shark will certainly no longer be a small fish in a big pond.

Bought for the bargain price of €800, Hewick became the 'People's Champion' over a remarkable season of racing triumphs.

Hewick could head straight to the Cheltenham Gold Cup after lining up in the 101st running of the American Grand National at Far Hills in New Jersey on October 15.

The two-mile-five-furlong American Grand National has been a boon to European runners in the recent past with the likes of Gordon Elliott, Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson all sending horses to contest the prize, which is worth $250,000 this year.

The Shark Hanlon-trained seven-year-old staying chaser has made rapid strides in recent months and was unlucky in the Midlands Grand National, when carried out at the third-last having travelled sweetly.

Hewick, owned by TJ McDonald, then landed both the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and the Galway Plate.