Planning application for five wind turbines on Carlow land submitted to council

Carlow County Council has received an application for the erection of five wind turbines.
The application - submitted by Bilboa Wind Farm in October 2022 with a decision expected in December 2022 - proposes the development of the farm on land at Boolyvannanan and Coolnakisha, Bilboa.
Permission for the turbines (with blade diameter of 117m and overall height to tip of 136.5m) is requested as well as a permanent meterological mast, access road and internal tracks, electricity sub-station, temporary construction compound, turbine laydown area, control building, one borrow pit, crane hardstanding, and underground cabling.
It also includes the felling of up to approximately 18 hectares of forestry and all associated site works, with an operation lifetime of 30 years.
The application is accompanied by a Planning Report, Environmental Impact Assessment, and Natura Impact Statement.
