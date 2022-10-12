IN PICTURES: Centenary of arrival of gardai in Carlow celebrated

On the 1st October 2022 a series of events took place in Carlow to mark the centenary of the arrival of the first Gardai to Carlow. On the 28th September 1922 a party of three sergeants and 28 Gardai arrived at the railway station in Carlow Town from where they marched to the town's barracks on Tullow Street.

Photo: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow

This march was re-enacted by the current station party and was headed by a lone piper and led by Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary, Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne and Superintendent Aidan Brennan.

The parade marched to the old station and continued past the new Garda Station to An Gairdín Beo where commemorative medals, coins and certificates were presented to all serving members, retired members, Garda Staff and retired Garda Staff.

Presentations were also made to the families of our deceased colleagues.

A great occasion involving serving and retired colleagues, all of whom have played a part in the wonderful relationship between Carlow Gardai and the local communities.