CARLOW WEATHER: Scattered rain and sunny spells

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle with some sunny spells can be expected today (October 12).
According to Met Éireann, it will turn cloudier towards evening, particularly over the southern half of the country, with patchy rain developing in the southwest.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, veering westerly as the rain clears.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy over the southern half of the country with patchy rain and drizzle, mainly in the south.
Low temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.
