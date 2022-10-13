Noah is inducted as a Little Blue Hero by Carlow Gardai

During their Centenary Event on October 1st 2022 in Carlow Garda Station Superintendent Aidan Brennan and Sergeant Conor Egan had the honour and privilege to welcome now honorary Garda Noah Murphy, pictured above, and induct him into the Little Blue Heroes and An Garda Síochána Family.
Noah received his welcome pack from Superintendent Brennan and Noah and his family got a VIP tour of our Garda Station in Carlow.
A warm welcome was extended by the gardai in Carlow.
