CARLOW WEATHER: Mostly cloudy with patches of rain

It will be mostly cloudy with patches of rain or drizzle today (October 14).
Brighter weather with scattered showers in the west and north will gradually extend southeast to all areas through the day.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
Early tonight a band of heavy showers will move into western coastal counties, with the potential for some thunderstorms and hail.
It will quickly track eastwards across the country and will be followed by clear spells and isolated showers.
Breezy with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.
