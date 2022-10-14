Brewing company seeks planning permission for 12-meter high water tanks in Carlow

A planning application for the erection of 12-meter high water tanks has been submitted to Carlow County Council by a local brewing company.
Carlow Brewing Company is seeking permission for the three water tanks as well as the relocation of two existing grain silos at Muine Bheag Business Park in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow.
A decision is expected to be made by December 2022.
