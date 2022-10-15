BREAKING: Carlow-trained horse bought for €850 wins American Grand National

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins with winning groom Paddy Hanlon, son of trainer John Hanlon, and Hewick after the Tote Galway Plate PICTURE: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
A horse trained in Carlow has won the American Grand National!
It's an unbelievable story considering that the Shark Hanlon-owned 'Hewick' was bought for a song at just €850.
Earlier today, Hewick romped home at the $250,000 American showpiece event under jockey Jordan Gainford (see video below).
Mr Hanlon, who trains out of Bagenalstown, was elated after the win and expressed his own amazement at the horse's success.
Hewick (IRE) wins The Grade 1 American Grand National Hurdle Stakes @FarHillsRace for @jhanlonracing & Jordan Gainford pic.twitter.com/4KsTZB2bIi— Brian Arnold (@heyarnoldb) October 15, 2022
"It is something you dream of. It normally doesn’t happen to me, but it happened today. It’s an unreal horse," he said.
Run over a trip of 2 5/8m over 14 fixed hurdles, the American Grand National is a Grade 1 event at Far Hills, New Jersey.
Earlier this year, Hewick was a winner at Sandown, and then went on to win the Galway Plate.
