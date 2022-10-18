CARLOW WEATHER: Heavy rain and possible flooding tonight (Oct 18)

Today (October 18) will be a largely dry and sunny day. It will be cloudier in the southwest with occasional rain or drizzle there, turning more persistent later this afternoon.
Becoming breezy later with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds increasing fresh to strong.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.
It will become wet tonight as rain in the southwest spreads northeastwards over the country. The rain will be heavy, possibly leading to localised flooding.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees generally, but milder in the south and southwest
