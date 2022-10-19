Search

19 Oct 2022

Gardaí renew appeal for information on 1972 car bombing which killed two teens

Mary MCFadden

19 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

An Garda Síochána are renewing an appeal for information on the 1972 Cavan car bombing which killed two teenagers. 

At 10.28pm on December 28 1972, a car bomb exploded outside Farrelly’s Bar and McGowan’s Drapery on Main Street, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. 

Two children, Patrick Stanley (16 years) of Clara, Co. Offaly, and Geraldine O’Reilly (15 years) of Drumacon, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, were killed instantly; eight more people were injured. 

Patrick Stanley (16) was from Clara, Co. Offaly. Survived by his parents, Teresa (RIP) and Joe (RIP) and nine siblings. A keen hurler, Gaelic footballer and soccer player, Patrick had recently won an All-Star award for Gaelic football with his school, Árd Scoil Ciarán.

He had applied for a cadetship in the Army and, at the time of his murder, was temporarily employed by local businessman, Pat Jennings, as a helper on a Calor Gas delivery lorry. 

On the day of the bombing, there had been a problem with the lorry; he and the driver decided to stay in Belturbet overnight. When the bomb exploded, Patrick Stanley was in the public phone kiosk on the Main Street, trying to telephone his parents to tell them he would not be home.

Geraldine O’Reilly (15) was from Drumacon, Staghall, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Survived by her parents, Mary Kate (RIP) and Joseph (RIP) and seven siblings. Geraldine was the youngest of her family and had completed her Group Certificate examination the previous June, gaining six honours and intended taking up a career in nursing. 

Geraldine O’Reilly had come into town with her brother Anthony to get food from a local restaurant. She was in the restaurant, when the bomb car, which was parked directly opposite, exploded resulting in Geraldine sustaining fatal injuries. 

Following a review of the investigation, An Garda Síochána has identified a number of lines of inquiry. A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Ballyconnell Garda Station.

Anyone with information in relation to the Belturbet Bombing on December 28 1972 can contact the incident room at Ballyconnell Garda Station 049 9525580, the Garda confidential line Free-phone 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers 1800 250025.

