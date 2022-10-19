Carlow hurlers named on Joe McDonagh Team of the Year

Mount Leinster Rangers star Chris Nolan has been named on the TOTY for the third consecutive year. PIC: Sportsfile
Two Carlow hurlers have made the GAA Joe McDonagh Team of the Year.
Mount Leinster Rangers star Chris Nolan has been named on the TOTY for the third consecutive year while teammate Martin Kavanagh has also made the starting lineup following his impressive scoring of 2-49 in five championship matches.
Carlow finished third in the group, with Antrim crowned Joe McDonagh champions after defeating Kerry in the final.
Joe McDonagh TOTY Selection:
1. Ryan Elliot (Antrim)
2. Joe Maskey (Antrim)
3. Gerard Walsh (Antrim) (Previous winner in 2020)
4. Eoin Ross (Kerry)
5. Fionan Mackessy (Kerry) (Previous winner in 2020, 2021)
6. Eoghan Campbell (Antrim)
7. Mikey Boyle (Kerry)
8. Keelan Molloy (Antrim) (Previous winner in 2020)
9. David Nally (Offaly)
10. Martin Kavanagh (Carlow)
11. Chris Nolan (Carlow) (Previous winner in 2020, 2021)
12. Daithí Sands (Down) (Previous winner in 2019)
13. Conal Cunning (Antrim)
14. Pádraig Boyle (Kerry)
15. Ciarán Clarke (Antrim)
